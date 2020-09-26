Street hailing escalating, safety at stake





Let's have a comparative analysis on what you are missing out and risking by taking and doing street hailing.

Ridesharing services offer safety at its highest standard. Before starting a trip drivers and riders will be asked to take a selfie with a mask on. Before and after every trip companies ensure that the vehicle is properly sanitized.

Beside that there are other features like GPS tracking, necessary information of riders and drivers, VoIP call, Emergency Button to directly connect with National Emergency service, 24-hour in-app support of dedicated Incident Response Team (IRT), trusted contacts that helps riders and drivers to share their trip details to 5 of their trusted people while they are on the move, so that they feel safe and connected.















