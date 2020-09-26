Video
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
Street hailing escalating, safety at stake

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Life & Style Desk

Ridesharing has lessened the hassle of standing in long queues to take a bus or hiring a CNG. Now commuters can book a car or bike in a cost and time effective manner and as it's a door to door service safety is ensured. But out of the greed for making a little extra profit some are tarnishing this comfort and safety standard of ridesharing. This is why, contractual trip or street hailing has become a new headache for everyone.
Let's have a comparative analysis on what you are missing out and risking by taking and doing street hailing.
Ridesharing services offer safety at its highest standard. Before starting a trip drivers and riders will be asked to take a selfie with a mask on. Before and after every trip companies ensure that the vehicle is properly sanitized.
Beside that there are other features like GPS tracking, necessary information of riders and drivers, VoIP call, Emergency Button to directly connect with National Emergency service, 24-hour in-app support of dedicated Incident Response Team (IRT), trusted contacts that helps riders and drivers to share their trip details to 5 of their trusted people while they are on the move, so that they feel safe and connected.


