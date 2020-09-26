

Tourism fest at Dhaka Regency

The ever-popular Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is going to host 10-day-long festival "Dhaka Regency Tourism Fest 2020" for travel lovers on the occasion of World Tourism Day. During the Corona pandemic the festival is set to begin at the hotel's signature restaurant Grandiose, with the utmost caution and hygiene and the festival is scheduled to start on September 24, 2020 and will continue till October 3, 2020. One of the attractions of this festival is Bangladesh regional foods with the taste of Dhaka regency signature dishes which brings more glamour and glitters to this festival and the offer is 'Dine 3 at A Price of 1', that means guest can enjoy three buffet dinners for just BDT 3999 and 'Dine 2 at A Price of 2 ' means guest can enjoy two buffet dinners for BDT 2999 only. There is also a remarkable "Family Stay" offer to enjoy breakfast, lunch and buffet dinner with family for just BDT 11,111 only.Guests are requested to call +8801713332651 to learn more or book their experience.