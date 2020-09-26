Wear saree to make your Autumn radiant



Tagore wrote this beautiful song on Autumn, which is a season for Bangali to rejoice. The weather looks bright in this season..it is neither cold, nor too hot. In fact the weather gives you the pleasing experience. It's a seasons with bright blue sky with white harmless clouds passing through with nice gentle breeze. In other word it is called Early Autumn or Sharat in Bangla. We Bengali people are blessed with six different seasons unlike the western world that has only four. Our autumn is divided into two seasons, early autumn and late autumn. The first part which is early autumn is Sharat. In Bangla calendar the months Bhadra and Ashwin are together Sharat, from August 15 to October 15. Though there are sudden thunderstorms and dark clouds seen in Sharat sky, but mostly it is clear and fresh.

This season is time to wear saree and color should be Blue. Blue color is perfect for the season for all the ages. But saree for the young ladies make them different and beautiful. White could be another colour to create sensation. Indeed whatever the colour is, in autumn, without saree, women can't be fulfilled.

The fashion houses however go abuzz to celebrate autumn in unique style. All of the fashion houses of the country bring up different kind of saree and other cloths to make your autumn radiant. They specially emphasize on saree, knowing that saree is the part of our autumn culture. They also emphasize on colour and there is special emphasize on blue and white as it is widely believed that in autumn the women mostly choose this colour. But apart from those two colours, they bring up cloths and saree with other colours too to give the customers a variation.

"In Autumn, I love to wear saree because saree is the only dress that could complement this season," said Rehnuma Mostafa, a banker in profession.

"Not only me, every woman love to wear saree in all season. However in Autumn, saree keeps special appeal. I think all women will reach consensus with me in this regard," she added.

Sultana Juhi, a student of a private university on the other hand said she prioritizes white and blue colour in this season.

"I think Kashful and Autumn is synonymous. That's why I love to wear white or blue saree in this season. Women can't be fulfilled without saree in this season."















