

Prime Bank introduces ‘Neera’ for wellbeing of women

Today women in Bangladesh are making significant contribution to the economy. 'Neera' appreciates their immense contribution and promises to create an enabling environment so that they can realize their innate talent and full potential and pursue their dreams.

The primary objective of 'Neera' is to integrate all women irrespective of age, profession, income, social status, of urban or rural areas into financial system especially those who are unbanked. 'Neera' will emphasize in catering to the unbanked women, for example, homemakers, who are not being served in traditional banking system, also those are lagging behind in the society and also those who do not have previous history of banking relationships at all. Women will find 'Neera' by their side in their pursuit of standing on their foot and achieving true independence and self-esteem in life.

'Neera' is not only a banking service, it is an initiative for greater welfare and wellness of women in all aspects of their lives. It's a complete solution revolving around key focused areas of banking services for the unbanked, financial inclusion, self-care and wellness. 'Neera' will enable women to make their choices and have decision-making power over their finances and economic assets. With tailor-made solutions in light of present day need of women, 'Neera' will change the mindset of financial services, wealth management and self-care.



Valuing the emotion and memory attached to gold, this unique proposition introduces the country's first Loan against Gold, 'Shornali' which allows women to avail loan by collateralizing the assets. It brings in an array of deposit solutions including Motherhood Scheme 'Maa' that caters to the special needs of mothers during pregnancy and post-pregnancy and Education Scheme 'Shuchona' which ensures education of a woman or her children for a bright future.



'Neera' is packed with savings account and current account with preferential rates, discounted processing fee and many more. Savings accoutholders will enjoy complimentary life insurance, complimentary cheque book for the first year, annual fee waiver on debit card, interest accrual on daily basis. Personal Loan and Motorcycle Financing come with complimentary life insurance and 50per cent discount on processing fee. In care of health of the customers, 'Neera' introduces exclusive healthcare privileges including 50% discount on mental healthcare consultation with Moner Bandhu, discount in hospitals, gym and fitness centers. Keeping in mind of the present day lifestyle needs, it offers added benefits at leading fashion houses, restaurants, home décor, jewelry, travel, air ticket, and scores of other services. The customers will enjoy dedicated desk at branches, dedicated number at 24-Hour Contact Center, Internet Banking - Altitude - services and Priority Banking - Monarch - privileges.



Commenting on the initiative, Rahel Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Prime Bank, said "'Neera' is eyeing to be integral part of everyday life of women not just with financial propositions but with host of initiatives ensuring social and financial independence and wellness. Our aim is to bring each and every woman especially the unbanked segment at the nook and corner of the country into formal economy providing them a platform to realize their full potential and fulfill their dreams in life."



"'Neera' is a huge step towards driving financial inclusion of women of all strata of the society and changing the perception of banking for women by reaching them at a more personal level - by being a part of every woman's personal growth and journey. It will put women in driving seat of their finances, career, business and dreams," he added.































