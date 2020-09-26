

IBBL serving the downtrodden

IBBL under its 300 branches distributes tree-plants to its RDS members in each monsoon. Likewise Sohel and Jannat received a small guava plant few years back. It was just the beginning. Rapid growth of the plants provided them with the crucial inspiration that proved to them of great significance. It was the collateral-free investment along with the clue for a sustainable business enterprise plant-distribution program or action for forestation by IBBL. In fact, what they continuously built through a sustainable journey with environment friendly initiative was indeed an 'empire' for them. Starting their mini-nursery with only a handful of plants at their backyard, Kazi Nurul Sohel shared his dream with Islami Bank's officials and together, they helped him get a membership for receiving training for nursery business with a minimum expertise in horticulture and forestry. Parallel to raise tree plants to the spacious orchards and gardens the Kazi couple was successful in raising their two daughters.

From the poverty they built tin-shed house adjacent to their Patiya Nursery and also a seed shop at its other edge. Now they also produce seeds for the Kazi couples enterprise falls in line and their thoughts in tune with that of Islami Bank. IBBL cares for natural environment through a nation-wide forestation program and their successful RDS partners. The Kazi couple nurture plant beds, cultivate fruits and sample blocks of crops exclusively for the production of seeds. Missions of both of the Bank and its investment partners are dedicated to alleviate poverty, turning the country green.

IBBL RDS continued to expand its services among the downtrodden people like Jannat Begum since its establishment in 1995. Its flagship program Rural Development Scheme (RDS) and Urban Poor Development Scheme (UPDS) has made its presence in 25637 villages and 682 urban wards. A total of Taka 299472 million has been disbursed under the scheme. IBBL RDS has brought thousands of marginalized people in the villages and slums most of whom are poverty stricken women who made them self reliant.

In order to ensure financial inclusion & facilitate financial empowerment, self employment and raising income of the rural people with a view to alleviate poverty, IBBL has been conducting this collateral free micro investment program under Rural Development Scheme (RDS) among the rural poor people. Presently the scheme covers about 12.76 lakh members across 25,637 villages of the country where majority 92% beneficiaries are women.





















Jannat Begum and her industrious husband Kazi Nurul Sohel's dream was to build a plant nursery at Patiya, Chattorgram. Yes, they had the dream and a firm commitment to materialize that into reality. But they badly needed an initial thrust to take off. Jannat Begum extended her maiden hand towards her husband. She became a member of Rural Development Scheme (RDS) Area No. 9 under Patiya Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited. In 2012, she was entrusted with an initial investment of Tk. 30,000. Together with their fund they started a plant nursery. The idea of plant nursery as an enterprise came to them from IBBL itself.IBBL under its 300 branches distributes tree-plants to its RDS members in each monsoon. Likewise Sohel and Jannat received a small guava plant few years back. It was just the beginning. Rapid growth of the plants provided them with the crucial inspiration that proved to them of great significance. It was the collateral-free investment along with the clue for a sustainable business enterprise plant-distribution program or action for forestation by IBBL. In fact, what they continuously built through a sustainable journey with environment friendly initiative was indeed an 'empire' for them. Starting their mini-nursery with only a handful of plants at their backyard, Kazi Nurul Sohel shared his dream with Islami Bank's officials and together, they helped him get a membership for receiving training for nursery business with a minimum expertise in horticulture and forestry. Parallel to raise tree plants to the spacious orchards and gardens the Kazi couple was successful in raising their two daughters.From the poverty they built tin-shed house adjacent to their Patiya Nursery and also a seed shop at its other edge. Now they also produce seeds for the Kazi couples enterprise falls in line and their thoughts in tune with that of Islami Bank. IBBL cares for natural environment through a nation-wide forestation program and their successful RDS partners. The Kazi couple nurture plant beds, cultivate fruits and sample blocks of crops exclusively for the production of seeds. Missions of both of the Bank and its investment partners are dedicated to alleviate poverty, turning the country green.IBBL RDS continued to expand its services among the downtrodden people like Jannat Begum since its establishment in 1995. Its flagship program Rural Development Scheme (RDS) and Urban Poor Development Scheme (UPDS) has made its presence in 25637 villages and 682 urban wards. A total of Taka 299472 million has been disbursed under the scheme. IBBL RDS has brought thousands of marginalized people in the villages and slums most of whom are poverty stricken women who made them self reliant.In order to ensure financial inclusion & facilitate financial empowerment, self employment and raising income of the rural people with a view to alleviate poverty, IBBL has been conducting this collateral free micro investment program under Rural Development Scheme (RDS) among the rural poor people. Presently the scheme covers about 12.76 lakh members across 25,637 villages of the country where majority 92% beneficiaries are women.