Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:08 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Book Review

Chorashastra

 V.J. James

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Reviewed by Rohan Manoj

A sincere morality tale about the subtle science of thievery...
Chorashastra

Chorashastra

Imagine that you could open a lock simply by looking at it. Moreover, imagine that this little trick was the hallmark of a discipline practised and honed over the centuries by ancient masters, who distilled their wisdom onto palm-leaf texts in Sanskrit and Tamil with scientific precision, leaving them to be discovered by an eccentric modern-day professor who could transmit these teachings to his chosen disciple, a hitherto undistinguished member of the thieving fraternity.
That's the conceit of V.J. James's Chorashastra - 'the science of thievery' - a Malayalam novel published in 2002 and freshly translated into English by Morley J. Nair. But it's not a straightforward romp by any means. Certainly there is humour and even lewdness, especially in the earlier parts, and plenty of adventure, but this is leavened throughout by a thread of spirituality that thickens over the course of the story as we worry about the state of our thief's - he is unnamed, like most characters in this book - soul.
Our concerns are reflected in the thoughts of the Dravidian king, a powerful yet almost helpless figure whose own story is imbued with a certain amount of pathos. Philosophical interludes and quotations from ancient texts are found interspersed, while deities - particularly Subrahmanya (Skanda), who is constantly invoked as the patron god of thieves - are frequently called upon, at first to provide moral justification, but finally as a refuge in desperation. It ends as a morality tale, with a very traditional Indian lesson on the dangers of attachment.

And as a tale rooted in tradition, it is important to realise that this book is sincere. James fully leans into the trope of magic-adjacent ancient Indian super-science, which was perhaps not so worn out in 2002 as it is today. Despite the early humour, this isn't the place to look for satire or subversion, at least in that regard.





The translation is serviceable. Certain choices, like how the thief's family consists of his "she-thief" and their "child-thieves" can elicit a chuckle. It could have been more consistent in how certain names are rendered - is it Skandan or Skanda? There is the odd typo, and the tendency to leave certain Malayalam terms untranslated is another peeve.

Courtesy: THE HINDU



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chorashastra
Gettysburg Address 
When Nehru Looked East: Origins of India-US Suspicion and India-China Rivalry
Utopia Avenue
Written in the Stars 
The Hairy Ape
When Two Streams Met: Lessons from India's Freedom Struggle
The Ballad of a Patriot


Latest News
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
MC College gangrape: Probe body formed, two guards suspended
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft