

Gratitude

To offer to my loving parents first;

Who have shown me light of theworld?

That I savour day and night.



Equally I offer my gratitude,

To my ancestors stretching longer back;

For lending their genetic thread

To shape me a well-bred.



My heartfelt gratitude,

Falls on my respected teachers;

For shaping me as a good human being

Enlightened with knowledge & wisdom.



My School where I pass my days,

With unbound love & care;

In pursuit of knowledge

Make me live with a sense of gratitude.



My exuberant gratitude goes further,

To my school and dear teachers;

Who still keep me vibrant at home

With studies online at pandemic time.



My sense of gratitude,

To all & sundry shaping me;

Will never wane& fade

Wherever I stand in different bends of life.



O God, help me keeping,

With the sense of gratitude ever;









To all those who matter,

In moulding me a good human being in life.



