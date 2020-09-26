Video
Home Literature

Gratitude

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020
Irzaan Zayn Rahman

Gratitude brews in the core of my heart,
To offer to my loving parents first;
Who have shown me light of theworld?
That I savour day and night.

Equally I offer my gratitude,
To my ancestors stretching longer back;
For lending their genetic thread
To shape me a well-bred.

My heartfelt gratitude,
Falls on my respected teachers;
For shaping me as a good human being
Enlightened with knowledge & wisdom.

My School where I pass my days,
With unbound love & care;
In pursuit of knowledge
Make me live with a sense of gratitude.

My exuberant gratitude goes further,
To my school and dear teachers;
Who still keep me vibrant at home
With studies online at pandemic time.

My sense of gratitude,
To all & sundry shaping me;
Will never wane& fade
Wherever I stand in different bends of life.

O God, help me keeping,
With the sense of gratitude ever;




To all those who matter,
In moulding me a good human being in life.

The Poet is a student of Chittagong Grammar School



