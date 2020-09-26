Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:08 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Literature

It’s Time for Nature

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Zarin Tashnim

Have you ever heard the song of the waves?
Have you ever seen the smile of the rays?
Have you ever wondered about the gleam of the moonlight?
Have you ever felt the motion of the earth?
Have you ever heard the poetry of the ocean?
Have you ever liked the sparkle of the fire?
Have you ever observed the silence of the night?
Have you ever lost in the colour of the sky?
Have you ever sense the smell of soil when the rain falls?
All of these exist in this heaven where you belong -
"The Holy Mother Nature" Has brought us up and-
Enlightened us with her treasures,
Embraced us with colours of hope and love.
Let's go to find the root and nurture the nature, the final mate.
Let's plant a little hope before it's too late!

The poet is a student, Department of English, Daffodil International University


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gratitude
It’s Time for Nature
Admiringly...
Myanmar and Us
Half Era’s Departure
Upon
A never fulfilling wish
Myanmar and Us


Latest News
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
MC College gangrape: Probe body formed, two guards suspended
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft