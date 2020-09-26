It’s Time for Nature





Have you ever seen the smile of the rays?

Have you ever wondered about the gleam of the moonlight?

Have you ever felt the motion of the earth?

Have you ever heard the poetry of the ocean?

Have you ever liked the sparkle of the fire?

Have you ever observed the silence of the night?

Have you ever lost in the colour of the sky?

Have you ever sense the smell of soil when the rain falls?

All of these exist in this heaven where you belong -

"The Holy Mother Nature" Has brought us up and-

Enlightened us with her treasures,

Embraced us with colours of hope and love.

Let's go to find the root and nurture the nature, the final mate.

Let's plant a little hope before it's too late!



The poet is a student, Department of English, Daffodil International University

















Have you ever heard the song of the waves?Have you ever seen the smile of the rays?Have you ever wondered about the gleam of the moonlight?Have you ever felt the motion of the earth?Have you ever heard the poetry of the ocean?Have you ever liked the sparkle of the fire?Have you ever observed the silence of the night?Have you ever lost in the colour of the sky?Have you ever sense the smell of soil when the rain falls?All of these exist in this heaven where you belong -"The Holy Mother Nature" Has brought us up and-Enlightened us with her treasures,Embraced us with colours of hope and love.Let's go to find the root and nurture the nature, the final mate.Let's plant a little hope before it's too late!The poet is a student, Department of English, Daffodil International University