Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:08 PM
Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Literature

Admiringly...

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Maisara Hossain

That day the sky lit up for a few moments even into the dark,
And so did my eyes.
As if time had stopped, and a few moments
Felt like an eternity.
The sun left a while ago, but the after light still
Brightened the lonely sky.
At least that's what the sun thought
The sky wasn't lonely.

She held up so many stars and so many dreams,
But everyday they get lost in the light
And then into the dark,
But lonely was the red sun.
He kept waiting to die out, but
Couldn't bare to leave everyone in the dark,
Or he and at least some people knew his time hasn't come.
Yet we all have desires cuz the sun knew-
If he gets held onto, and then left alone,
He still couldn't quit his job cuz the promises to forever,
Or forever is the promiser until they die.

The sun was so afraid of the dark,
Wished if someone held a touch into the dark nights
The sun was also afraid of the dreams he held on to,
And how they've turned pointless over time.
The silent rage turned into flames
But blinded by his own light.

He never knew how many he destroyed
But at last, his time came, but how he felt guilt cuz now, he felt he wasn't enough.
He was nowhere near enough, but how he thought only death will find  him peace,
And now he sees not for him but others.
And the flames turned blue.
The sky held him in her arms.

She saw all deaths, but this one left her feeling full
A piece of her disappears with every sun that falls asleep,
Watched them how they both teared up.
Slowly he set sail into the darkness and sank;
And for a few moments, the sky held on to his last bit of light.
Her blues turned red.
I watched as she bled
And then she went on to her next sun
As this world closed off and dissolved
And we all fell asleep.

The poet is schooling at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (Class Eight)


