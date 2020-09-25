1,540 virus cases, 28 more deaths in a day





Some 1,540 new cases of infection detected during the period, taking the number of total infections at 355,384.

A total of 12,382 samples were collected in the last 24 hours, and 12,900 were tested in 103 labs across the country. So far 1,875,537 samples have been tested.

It said 18.95 per cent of total tests turned out to be Covid-19 positive and the daily infection rate was recorded 11.94 per cent on

Thursday.

Besides, a total of 2,139 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 265,092 at a recovery rate to 74.59 per cent while mortality rate remained the same at 1.43 percent, the DGHS release added.

Among the deceased of Thursday, 21 were men and seven women. Moreover, 17 of them were in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, two in Khulna, one each in Rajshahi, Sylhet and Rangpur.

All of the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

Of the deceased, one was aged between 21 and 30, one between 31 and 40, three were in the 41-50 years range, six in 51-60 years and 17 were above 60.

The gender-wise analysis of the victims disclosed that 3,935 people who have died from Covid-19 were male and 1,137 were females, which are 77.58 per cent and 22.42 per cent respectively.

Bangladesh confirmed the first Covid-19 case on March 8, and the first death from the coronavirus was on March 18.

However, coronavirus cases across the globe reached 31,779,533 on Thursday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The death toll from Covid-19 stands at 982,766 till Thursday evening.

Data compiled by JHU showed that India now has the second-highest number of cases with 5, 646,010 after the US as of Thursday.

The South Asian country has so far reported 90,020 deaths.









However, Brazil has come to the third position with 4,591,364 cases and 138,105 deaths.

The US is the worst-affected country with 6,933,248 cases and 201,880 fatalities.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic in March.

