Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:43 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Upstream water, rain trigger floods in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Floods triggered by onrush of water from the upstream and heavy rains have inundated low-lying areas in different upazilas of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts, rendering several thousand people marooned.
In Lalmonirhat, some 5,000 people have been marooned as the low-lying areas were inundated due to the incessant rainfall for the last two days until Thursday morning and onrush of hill water, said deputy commissioner Abu Zafar.
Besides, some fresh areas have been flooded in the district as the Teesta River was flowing 20 centimeter above its danger level in the morning, causing immense sufferings to the river banks people.
Abdul Quader, sub-divisional engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, said the Teesta River was flowing 20 centimeter above its danger level near Teesta Barrage point in Hatibandha upazila of the district.
Local people said the low-lying areas of the district including Dahgram in Patgram upazila, Saniajan, Goddimari, Sindurna, Patikapara and Singimari of Hatibandha upazila, Bhotmari and Kakina in Kaliganj upazila, Mohishkhocha and Palashi of Aditmari upazila, Khuniagach, Rajpur and Gokunda in Sadar upazila were flooded.
Rabiul Islam, executive engineer of Dalia Water Development Board, said, the Teesta River was flowing 12 centimeter above its red mark at Dalia point till 6 pm on Wednesday and it was flowing 20 centimeters above its danger level on Thursday morning.
Already 44 sluice gates have been opened to tackle the flood situation, he said.
Deputy Commissioner Abu Zafar said the Upazila Nirbahi Offficers concerned and public representatives have been asked to monitor the flood situation.
They were also asked to make a list of  people affected by the recent flood, he said. In Kurigram, flood situation worsened again due to swelling of the major Rivers including Dharla and Teesta rivers. The Dharla River was flowing 19 centimeter above its danger level in the morning.
Besides, floodwater inundated many houses and damaged Aman paddy and vegetables in the district.
Meanwhile, erosion by Dharala has taken a serious turn in 67 points of the district including Charbazra in ulipur upazila, Sardob, Moghalbasa in Sadar upazila, Char Mekli in Phulbari upazila and Dhaurarkuthi in Bhurungamari upazila of the district. Some 50 establishments including a primary school building have been devoured by the river in the last two days.   -UNB











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,540 virus cases, 28 more deaths in a day
Upstream water, rain trigger floods in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram
Kashmiris would prefer Chinese rule
Saudi dissidents form political group
Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power
Prosecution prays for life term for Papiya, husband
1,540 virus cases, 28 more deaths in a day
PM donates Tk 5 lakh to each family


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
34 Cox's Bazar police inspectors transferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft