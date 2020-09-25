Upstream water, rain trigger floods in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram





In Lalmonirhat, some 5,000 people have been marooned as the low-lying areas were inundated due to the incessant rainfall for the last two days until Thursday morning and onrush of hill water, said deputy commissioner Abu Zafar.

Besides, some fresh areas have been flooded in the district as the Teesta River was flowing 20 centimeter above its danger level in the morning, causing immense sufferings to the river banks people.

Abdul Quader, sub-divisional engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, said the Teesta River was flowing 20 centimeter above its danger level near Teesta Barrage point in Hatibandha upazila of the district.

Local people said the low-lying areas of the district including Dahgram in Patgram upazila, Saniajan, Goddimari, Sindurna, Patikapara and Singimari of Hatibandha upazila, Bhotmari and Kakina in Kaliganj upazila, Mohishkhocha and Palashi of Aditmari upazila, Khuniagach, Rajpur and Gokunda in Sadar upazila were flooded.

Rabiul Islam, executive engineer of Dalia Water Development Board, said, the Teesta River was flowing 12 centimeter above its red mark at Dalia point till 6 pm on Wednesday and it was flowing 20 centimeters above its danger level on Thursday morning.

Already 44 sluice gates have been opened to tackle the flood situation, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Zafar said the Upazila Nirbahi Offficers concerned and public representatives have been asked to monitor the flood situation.

They were also asked to make a list of people affected by the recent flood, he said. In Kurigram, flood situation worsened again due to swelling of the major Rivers including Dharla and Teesta rivers. The Dharla River was flowing 19 centimeter above its danger level in the morning.

Besides, floodwater inundated many houses and damaged Aman paddy and vegetables in the district.

Meanwhile, erosion by Dharala has taken a serious turn in 67 points of the district including Charbazra in ulipur upazila, Sardob, Moghalbasa in Sadar upazila, Char Mekli in Phulbari upazila and Dhaurarkuthi in Bhurungamari upazila of the district. Some 50 establishments including a primary school building have been devoured by the river in the last two days. -UNB



















