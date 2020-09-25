Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:43 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Arms Case

Prosecution prays for life term for Papiya, husband

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Court Correspondent

The State lawyers in their arguments prayed to the court for life term rigorous imprisonment to the couple, Papiya-Mofiz, in an arms case
Shamima Nur Papiya is an expelled general secretary of Jubo Mahila League of Narsinghdi district.
Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul ended their arguments with a prayer for awarding the highest punishment.
The two State lawyers submitted before the court that they were able to prove
the case and expect the highest punishment for the accused.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Special Tribunal-1 fixed September 27 for arguments of the defence side.
A total of 12 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.
The same court framed charges against the couple on August 23.
On June 29, Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman of RAB, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the couple.
On February 22 Papiya and her husband Mofiz and their two accomplices were arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital when they were trying to flee the country.
RAB member's recovered seven passports, Tk 212,270, fake notes worth Tk 25,600, US$11,481, 420 Sri Lankan rupees, 301 Indian rupees, and two debit cards from their possession.
Three cases were filed against the couple with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms and Special Powers Acts, while another case was lodged with Biman Bandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act.
Another case was filed against the four -- the couple and two of their accomplices -- with Gulshan Police Station under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.
On August 4, the Anti-Corruption Commission lodged a case against Papiya and her husband for amassing about Tk 6.24 crore illegally.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,540 virus cases, 28 more deaths in a day
Upstream water, rain trigger floods in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram
Kashmiris would prefer Chinese rule
Saudi dissidents form political group
Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power
Prosecution prays for life term for Papiya, husband
1,540 virus cases, 28 more deaths in a day
PM donates Tk 5 lakh to each family


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
34 Cox's Bazar police inspectors transferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft