Prosecution prays for life term for Papiya, husband





Shamima Nur Papiya is an expelled general secretary of Jubo Mahila League of Narsinghdi district.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul ended their arguments with a prayer for awarding the highest punishment.

The two State lawyers submitted before the court that they were able to prove

the case and expect the highest punishment for the accused.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Special Tribunal-1 fixed September 27 for arguments of the defence side.

A total of 12 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.

The same court framed charges against the couple on August 23.

On June 29, Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman of RAB, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the couple.

On February 22 Papiya and her husband Mofiz and their two accomplices were arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital when they were trying to flee the country.

RAB member's recovered seven passports, Tk 212,270, fake notes worth Tk 25,600, US$11,481, 420 Sri Lankan rupees, 301 Indian rupees, and two debit cards from their possession.

Three cases were filed against the couple with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms and Special Powers Acts, while another case was lodged with Biman Bandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act.

Another case was filed against the four -- the couple and two of their accomplices -- with Gulshan Police Station under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

On August 4, the Anti-Corruption Commission lodged a case against Papiya and her husband for amassing about Tk 6.24 crore illegally.

















