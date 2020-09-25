PM donates Tk 5 lakh to each family

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided a total of Tk 1.75 crore as financial assistance for 35 families of the victims of Narayanganj mosque blasts.

An amount of Tk 5 lakh was given as cash support for each of the 35 families of the dead and injured people in the deadly incident, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

The Deputy Commi-ssioner of Narayanganj was directed to hand over cheques of the donation to the families of the victims.

The blasts of several air-conditioners at a mosque in Fatullah of Narayanganj on September 4, has so far claimed 34 lives. -UNB







