Biman gets two more slots to carry BD migrants to KSA



Migrants gather in front of the office of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in the capital's Motijheel C/A on Thursday to buy tickets to return to Saudi Arabia. Biman has announced two more special flights to the kingdom. PHOTO: OBSERVER

After initial permission to operate two flights on September 26 and 27, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia allowed Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a national flag carrier, to operate more flights to the country's two destinations.

According to new flight schedule, passengers who have return tickets to Jeddah for March 18-20 will be able to travel on September 29.

And those who have return tickets to Riyadh for March 18-19 will be able to travel on September 30.

A release of Biman on Thursday said the passengers will be given tickets on September 25 and 26 (Friday and Saturday) for the travel.

All passengers who have tickets for March 18 -20 have been asked to communicate with the Biman sales office on the days.

On Thursday, Biman distributed return tickets among passengers for March 16 and 17 flights this year.

The Biman will carry the passengers from Dhaka to Jeddah and Dhaka to Riyadh on September 26 (Friday) and September 27 respectively.

Despite the development and Biman's fresh schedule following the landing permission by Saudi Arabian authorities, the Bangladeshi Saudi expatriates gathered in front of Biman and Saudi Airline offices on Thursday to get their tickets.

Saudi Arabian Airlines began to issue tickets for Bangladeshi expatriates from Thursday morning.

While talking to reporters, a Saudi expatriate Jashim Uddin said he collected a token on Sunday and will get his ticket on Saturday. The Saudi Airlines is issuing 500 tickets a day.

A notice announcing the process has also been hung outside the office of Saudi Airlines on the matter, he added.

While visiting, it was seen that a long queue of Bangladeshi expatriates stuck in the country crowding in front of Saudi Airlines office in Karwan Bazar.

Besides, Biman's tickets were sold at Matijheel office for its flights scheduled for September 26 and 27. A large number of expatriates also thronged in front of the Biman office.

While talking to media, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the Saudi government had given landing permission to Biman, and Bangladesh also permitted all Saudi airlines to land here and take Bangladeshis back to the KSA.

The Saudi government has also agreed to extend the tenure of visas for the Bangladeshis who want to return to their workplaces in the kingdom but the tenure of their visas had expired, he added.

Following the development, the Saudi Arabian authorities have extended the validity of work permits (Akama) and the tenure of visas of Bangladeshi workers for 24 more working days.

















