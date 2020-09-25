Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:42 AM
latest
Home Front Page

264 cops of Cox’s Bazar range transferred

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, Sept 24: At least 264 policemen including eight officers-in-charge and thirty-four police inspectors of the police range here have been transferred to different locations.
The massive reshuffle in the Cox's Bazar range came after Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara Union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on July 31 night.
Of them, 8 were officers-in-charge of different police stations in Cox's Bazar. Thirty-four police inspectors, sub inspectors (SI) and assistant sub inspectors (ASI) of Cox's Bazar range have been transferred to different locations.
A gazette notification, signed by Additional Inspector General of Police M Mainur Rahman Chowdhury, confirmed the matter on Thursday.
The transferred inspectors have been asked to leave their old stations by September 29 and to be present in uniform at a briefing at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in the capital on September 30.
The notification said the police personnel have been transferred with the consent of the Election Commission in public interest.
Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent ABM Masud Hossain mysteriously clinched a prize posting as Superintendent of Police of Rajshahi district. Earlier on September 16, Masud Hossain and six officials were transferred.
Police headquarters had transferred seven more police officers of Cox's Bazar district to different   locations on Monday. The transferred officials are Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, Sadar circle Additional Superintendent of Police Adibul Islam, Sadar Additional Superintendent of Police Rezwan Ahmed, Moheshkhali circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Ratan Kumar Das Gupta, Traffic police's Assistant Superintendent of Police Babul Chandra Banik, Chakaria circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Kazi Motiul Islam and DSB Assistant Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam.
Meanwhile, a murder case has been filed with the Cox's Bazar Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-3 accusing nine persons including former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das and Teknaf's Baharchhara Police Outpost in-charge Liakat Ali in connection with the killing of Maj (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.




A total of 14 people has been made accused including OC Pradeep Kumar Das and Outpost in-charge Liakat Ali in the murder case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,540 virus cases, 28 more deaths in a day
Upstream water, rain trigger floods in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram
Kashmiris would prefer Chinese rule
Saudi dissidents form political group
Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power
Prosecution prays for life term for Papiya, husband
1,540 virus cases, 28 more deaths in a day
PM donates Tk 5 lakh to each family


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
34 Cox's Bazar police inspectors transferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft