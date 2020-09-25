264 cops of Cox’s Bazar range transferred





The massive reshuffle in the Cox's Bazar range came after Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara Union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on July 31 night.

Of them, 8 were officers-in-charge of different police stations in Cox's Bazar. Thirty-four police inspectors, sub inspectors (SI) and assistant sub inspectors (ASI) of Cox's Bazar range have been transferred to different locations.

A gazette notification, signed by Additional Inspector General of Police M Mainur Rahman Chowdhury, confirmed the matter on Thursday.

The transferred inspectors have been asked to leave their old stations by September 29 and to be present in uniform at a briefing at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in the capital on September 30.

The notification said the police personnel have been transferred with the consent of the Election Commission in public interest.

Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent ABM Masud Hossain mysteriously clinched a prize posting as Superintendent of Police of Rajshahi district. Earlier on September 16, Masud Hossain and six officials were transferred.

Police headquarters had transferred seven more police officers of Cox's Bazar district to different locations on Monday. The transferred officials are Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, Sadar circle Additional Superintendent of Police Adibul Islam, Sadar Additional Superintendent of Police Rezwan Ahmed, Moheshkhali circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Ratan Kumar Das Gupta, Traffic police's Assistant Superintendent of Police Babul Chandra Banik, Chakaria circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Kazi Motiul Islam and DSB Assistant Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam.

Meanwhile, a murder case has been filed with the Cox's Bazar Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-3 accusing nine persons including former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das and Teknaf's Baharchhara Police Outpost in-charge Liakat Ali in connection with the killing of Maj (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.









A total of 14 people has been made accused including OC Pradeep Kumar Das and Outpost in-charge Liakat Ali in the murder case.





