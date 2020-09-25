Oman to allow BD workers from Oct 1





"Oman sent us a note verbal today (Thursday), they said all Bangladeshi workers stuck in the country can enter its territory without obligation of having no objection certificate from October 1," the Foreign Minister said.

He said Oman-bound

Bangladeshi expat workers have to only show their valid passports, valid Oman residency IDs and Covid-19 negative certificates through PCR testing as well as agree for going 14-day mandatory quarantine while they enter into Oman.

"It's good news … Oman sent us a note verbal today saying that all stranded Bangladeshi workers, employed in Oman, can enter its territory without obligation of having no objection certificate from October 1," Dr A K Abdul Momen told reporters at his office today.

A huge number of Bangladeshi expatriate workers have been stuck here amid flight suspension due to Covid-19 pandemic since March last.

"We are trying to facilitate returning of all stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers to their respective host countries …. we are in good shape," he said.

Mentioning the Saudi expatriate workers issue, the Foreign Minister said Dhaka is able to resolve the issue of stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers of Saudi Arabia here as the Saudi government yesterday agreed to renew their visas and extend Iqamas (work permission from employers) for another 24 days.

He said visa renewal process for those whose Saudi valid visas have already been expired amid the pandemic will be started at Saudi Arabia embassy here from Sunday.

The Foreign Minister said the Saudi civil aviation authority had given landing permission for all commercial schedule flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from October 1 to carry back the stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers from here to Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has already given approval to Saudi Arabian airlines to operate flight on Saudi Arabia-Dhaka.

He hoped that all standard Bangladeshi expatriate workers would be able to reach Saudi Arabia before expiration of their Iqama. "Even if not, Saudi government has assured us they will extend the Iqama expire date for the rest of the Bangladeshi expatriates stuck in Bangladesh," he said.









The Foreign Minister also urged the Saudi-bound Bangladeshi nationals to maintain discipline to get visa renewal or booking air tickets.





Oman will open its border for Bangladeshi expatriate workers from October 1, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen told reporters at his office on Thursday."Oman sent us a note verbal today (Thursday), they said all Bangladeshi workers stuck in the country can enter its territory without obligation of having no objection certificate from October 1," the Foreign Minister said.He said Oman-boundBangladeshi expat workers have to only show their valid passports, valid Oman residency IDs and Covid-19 negative certificates through PCR testing as well as agree for going 14-day mandatory quarantine while they enter into Oman."It's good news … Oman sent us a note verbal today saying that all stranded Bangladeshi workers, employed in Oman, can enter its territory without obligation of having no objection certificate from October 1," Dr A K Abdul Momen told reporters at his office today.A huge number of Bangladeshi expatriate workers have been stuck here amid flight suspension due to Covid-19 pandemic since March last."We are trying to facilitate returning of all stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers to their respective host countries …. we are in good shape," he said.Mentioning the Saudi expatriate workers issue, the Foreign Minister said Dhaka is able to resolve the issue of stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers of Saudi Arabia here as the Saudi government yesterday agreed to renew their visas and extend Iqamas (work permission from employers) for another 24 days.He said visa renewal process for those whose Saudi valid visas have already been expired amid the pandemic will be started at Saudi Arabia embassy here from Sunday.The Foreign Minister said the Saudi civil aviation authority had given landing permission for all commercial schedule flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from October 1 to carry back the stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers from here to Saudi Arabia.Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has already given approval to Saudi Arabian airlines to operate flight on Saudi Arabia-Dhaka.He hoped that all standard Bangladeshi expatriate workers would be able to reach Saudi Arabia before expiration of their Iqama. "Even if not, Saudi government has assured us they will extend the Iqama expire date for the rest of the Bangladeshi expatriates stuck in Bangladesh," he said.The Foreign Minister also urged the Saudi-bound Bangladeshi nationals to maintain discipline to get visa renewal or booking air tickets.