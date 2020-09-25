Video
Friday, 25 September, 2020
BB asks banks not to charge credit card interest above 20pc

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank in a circular on Thursday has directed all the scheduled commercial banks not to charge more 20 per cent interest on money borrowed by its clients through credit cards.
The central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPS) in its circular said the new directive will be effective from first day of October.
Referring to its policy guidelines on credit cards dated Aug 3, 2017, the central bank said the interest rate on credit cards must not go 5 percent above the highest interest charged on other loans offered by a bank. The interest rate will only be levied on any outstanding amount.
According to the central bank's policy, up to 50 percent of the credit card limit can be withdrawn in cash by a customer. But no unsolicited loans or other facilities can be offered based on the credit card."It has been noticed recently that some banks are defying the policy and providing loans under different    names which can be drawn in cash. This increases the credit risk for the bank while charging an unreasonably high interest at a flat rate is also against the interests of the customers."
The central bank also noted that some banks have been charging interest on unpaid credit card bills from the date of transaction and charging late fees at progressive rates against the unpaid bills.
Under the circumstances, Bangladesh Bank decided to cap the interest rate on credit card bills at 20 percent while barring banks from levying interest on unpaid credit card bills from the date of a transaction.


