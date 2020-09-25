AL joint coordination meeting today













A press release sent from AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua said that AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will chair it.

All concerned have been requested to attend the meeting on time maintaining the health guidelines for Covid-19 pandemic properly.

According to party insiders, the birthday programme of party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, September 28, will be discussed in the joint meeting.

