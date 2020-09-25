Video
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:42 AM
Dr Ali Riaz establishes award for exceptional graduate students

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020

Dr Ali Riaz, a distinguished professor at Illinois State University, has introduced an annual award Ali Riaz Graduate Student Award in the Department of Politics and Government which will recognize the best student in Comparative Politics and International Relations.
This new award was established with a gift from Distinguished Professor Dr. Ali Riaz, who holds the inaugural Thomas E. Eimermann Professorship in Politics and Government, said a press release of Illinois State University issued on Thursday.
The professorship was established by David Crumbaugh '73 to honor his former professor, who taught law-related courses for 38 years at Illinois State. Eimermann served as ISU's first pre-law advisor, founded and directed the mock trial program, and was chair of the Political Science Department from 1992 to 1998.   -UNB


