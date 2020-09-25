Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:42 AM
latest
Home City News

HC seeks latest price lists for health check-ups at private clinics, hospitals

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to submit the newest price lists for health check-ups from all private clinics, hospitals, laboratories and diagnostic centres by October 7.
The court also directed the authorities to inform the HC about the progress of formulating guidelines to monitor clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres under Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance 1982 within the time.
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order during hearing a writ petition filed by filed by Human Rights Lawyers and Securing Environment Society of Bangladesh treasurer Md Shah Alam..
Lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed appeared for the writ petition while Daputy Attorney General Nur us Sadik represented the state during the hearing.
Earlier on September 1, the same HC bench directed authorities to submit charts of the fees for medical tests by September 9. But since authorities failed to submit the lists on time, the court issued the order again.
On July 24, 2018, the HC directed all hospitals and clinics to submit reports stating test fees and the health ministry to constitute a five-member committee to re-fix reasonable fees and execute it.
On October 22 that year, the HC ordered the health ministry committee to fix medical examination fees in all public and private hospitals within two months.
The HC also directed the committee to formulate policy under related law and executive courts order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL joint coordination meeting today
Dug-wells become boon for many char people in Rajshahi
Dr Ali Riaz establishes award for exceptional graduate students
HC seeks latest price lists for health check-ups at private clinics, hospitals
Brig Gen Mominul new IG Prisons
Gulshan, Banani, Natun Bazar to see gas supply disruption today
Woman killed in city road accident
DNCC Mayor slams hospitals for ‘overpriced’ treatment


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
34 Cox's Bazar police inspectors transferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft