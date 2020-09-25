HC seeks latest price lists for health check-ups at private clinics, hospitals





The court also directed the authorities to inform the HC about the progress of formulating guidelines to monitor clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres under Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance 1982 within the time.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order during hearing a writ petition filed by filed by Human Rights Lawyers and Securing Environment Society of Bangladesh treasurer Md Shah Alam..

Lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed appeared for the writ petition while Daputy Attorney General Nur us Sadik represented the state during the hearing.

Earlier on September 1, the same HC bench directed authorities to submit charts of the fees for medical tests by September 9. But since authorities failed to submit the lists on time, the court issued the order again.

On July 24, 2018, the HC directed all hospitals and clinics to submit reports stating test fees and the health ministry to constitute a five-member committee to re-fix reasonable fees and execute it.

On October 22 that year, the HC ordered the health ministry committee to fix medical examination fees in all public and private hospitals within two months.

The HC also directed the committee to formulate policy under related law and executive courts order.















