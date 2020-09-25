Brig Gen Mominul new IG Prisons

Chief Health Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Brig Gen Mominul Rahman Mamun has been made new inspector general (IG) of Prisons.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

He will replace incumbent Inspector General (IG) of prisons Brig Gen AKM Mustafa Kamal Pasha.

According to the notification, Brig Gen Zubaidur Rahman of Bangladesh Army has been appointed as chief health officer of (DNCC).



