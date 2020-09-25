Woman killed in city road accident

A 38-year old woman was killed as a truck hit her in Darussalam police station area here on early Thursday, police and hospital sources said.

The deceased was identified as Sipu Rani Ghosh of Horirampur in Manikganj district.

"The victim received fatal injuries as a truck rammed into her while crossing the road at about 3:00am," sub-inspector (SI) of Darussalam thana said.

With critical injuries, she was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctor pronounced her dead at 4:15am, said a medical source.

The body was sent to DMCH morgue. -BSS








