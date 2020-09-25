Cyber bulling should be stopped





Cyber refers to technology and bullying means harassing someone. Cyber bullying is the act of demeaning someone in online, trolling them, making embarrassing nonsense comments in the comment box, opening a fake ID and using the person's picture or name, spreading distorted pictures on social media, sending vulgar messages and so on.



Today's generation are introduced with smart phone and social media at an early age. Sometimes these teens do these things because of ignorance. We need to teach them how to use social media. Sometimes people commit suicide because of this reason. So we need to be very careful.



Cyber bullying is a heinous crime and an extreme degradation of morality. We have to be vocal against cyber bullying. If someone commits this crime, he/she has to be brought under the law. Adolescents, women and children can be protected from these crimes only by creating awareness.



In recent times we are witnessing different cases of cyber bullying. Particularly women and teenage girls are victim of it. Many celebrities are also becoming victims of cyber bullying. We have to raise our voice against this crime. We have laws but this is not implemented accurately in our country. The authority concern must give much importance on this issue.











Ishtiak Hossain Shoaib

Department of International Relations,

