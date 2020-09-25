Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:41 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Cyber bulling should be stopped

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Dear Sir
Cyber refers to technology and bullying means harassing someone. Cyber bullying is the act of demeaning someone in online, trolling them, making embarrassing nonsense comments in the comment box, opening a fake ID and using the person's picture or name, spreading distorted pictures on social media, sending vulgar messages and so on.

Today's generation are introduced with smart phone and social media at an early age. Sometimes these teens do these things because of ignorance. We need to teach them how to use social media. Sometimes people commit suicide because of this reason. So we need to be very careful.

Cyber bullying is a heinous crime and an extreme degradation of morality. We have to be vocal against cyber bullying. If someone commits this crime, he/she has to be brought under the law. Adolescents, women and children can be protected from these crimes only by creating awareness.

In recent times we are witnessing different cases of cyber bullying. Particularly women and teenage girls are victim of it.  Many celebrities are also becoming victims of cyber bullying. We have to raise our voice against this crime. We have laws but this is not implemented accurately in our country. The authority concern must give much importance on this issue.





Ishtiak Hossain Shoaib
Department of International Relations,
University of Rajshahi



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cyber bulling should be stopped
Visual education in primary schools
Americans are ambivalent towards Israel-Gulf normalisation
Switching taste for the ‘Ottoman Onions’
Resuming educational institutions amid C-19
Trump gives himself A+ as US crosses grim milestone
Smoking in the public place
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy of empathy and courage


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
34 Cox's Bazar police inspectors transferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft