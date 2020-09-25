

Visual education in primary schools



To make the learning system more effective our government has introduced a new method in every government primary school of our country. Under this project, all the government primary schools got new and colorful look which is much more beneficial than the traditional learning system. Every school walls are decorated with painting using different color especially green and red which is the symbol of our nationality. The wall of the schools also painted with Bengali and English letter, formula of mathematics, basic hygiene measure, study routine, remarkable life changing quotation, national days of Bangladesh and graphics to motivate them to be studious and punctual. By visualizing this paint children's can easily learn basic things which is introduced in the classroom through verbal communication in the traditional learning system. The children's also learn how to maintain personal hygiene and how to keep the environment clean from the graphics. They also have motivation from the remarkable quotation of renowned person.



Research suggests that, visual learning is more effective than the verbal learning. Using image can make learning more funny and interesting especially in case of kids. Visualization make more sensitization in the cortex region of our brain which make visual learning more effective. It is really surprising that, according to Visual Teaching Alliance "our brain processes visual information 60,000 time faster than text and 90% of the information comes to the brain is visual. More than 60% of the population is visual learners". There are several benefits of visual learning over traditional learning method they are as follows.

Store information for long time: Images are the simplest and most effective way of learning information which is quickly stored in the long term memory. According to Dr. LynellBurmark, an education consultant, our short term memory processes words and can only retain about seven bits of information. Whereas, images are directly processed by our long-term memory, where they get indelibly etched. That means visual education is a powerful tool to make learning effective and out-come based.



Simple method of learning: By looking at the visual information we can learn many complex things in a simpler way. When we learn something easily it will lasts in our memory for long time.



Act as a emotional stimulators: Images make emotional stimulation in the human brain which is necessary for the long-lasting memories.

Make communication simple and quicker: Information written as bullet point is easier to process. But the same information in the form an image or graphic is processed even more quickly. As per the Visual Teaching Alliance-

* Human brain are capable of getting the sense of a visual scene in less than 1/10th of a second.

* 40% of nerve fibres are linked to the retina which is related to vision.

* Human eye can register 36,000 visual messages every hour.



Thus, visual education makes communication simpler and quicker.

Aid better Comprehension: Visual learners can easily conceptualize any complex thing within short time using their cognitive capabilities. By extending 'human bandwidth' visual education produce better comprehension.



Increase interest to learning: Images, engaging videos and info graphics etc helps to grow interest to the uninteresting topic. Thus, visual learning motivates the student to do better.



Make the learning sustainable: When our learning lasts longer in our memory it will be sustainable and this can only possible by visual learning.



So it is needless to say that, visual learning method is more effective than verbal learning. To ensure primary education for all, it is necessary to keep the children glued to schools and continue their study. Wall painting in government primary school will ensure our kids learning with fun. It is well known that, the best way of learning is to learn with fun. Thank you HPM Sheikh Hasina for taking such a wise decision for our country.

The writer is a student, Islamic University, Bangladesh















