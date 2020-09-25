Video
8 more contract corona in 2 dists

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Eight more people including two physicians tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Thakurgaon and Cox's Bazar, in three days.
THAKURGAON: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,102 here.
Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.
Of the newly infected, five persons are in Sadar and one in Pirganj upazilas.
The samples sent to National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of Dhaka at that time have come in hand where six persons were found positive for the virus.
Among the total infected, 763 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 20 died of it in the district.




UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: Two physicians of Ukhia Upazila Health Complex in the district have contracted coronavirus.
The infected physicians are Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Ranjan Barua and Resident Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Md Shah Kamal Uddin.
The official page of the hospital confirmed the matter on Monday night.
They are now undergoing treatment at isolation centre.



