Three fined in two districts





KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined a man Tk 50,000 for submitting a forged porcha (Khatiyan) in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.

The fined person is Bernard Rozario, 50, a resident of Piprashair Village in the upazila. He works as a land trader in the area.

The mobile court led by the upazila assistant commissioner (AC) of land and executive magistrate fined him the amount for submitting a forged porcha along with documents concerned in a missed-case of land to the upazila land office.

On suspicion, the land officials conducted an inquiry and found that the porcha was forged.

NATORE: Two persons were fined on different charges in separate drives in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

A mobile court here on Tuesday fined a molasses trader Tk 2 lakh in the upazila.

The fined trader is Mostak Biswas of Balitita Islampur Village.

The mobile court led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Shammi Akhter fined him for making adulterated molasses in his factory.

During the drive, the mobile court also seized 15,000 kg of impure molasses, 5 kg of alum, 20 kg of impure flour, 316 cans for keeping molasses, three litres of paint, and 200 kg of sugar from there.

Natore Rapid Action Battalion-5 Company Commander ASP Rajibul Ahsan confirmed the drive adding that, the seized goods were destroyed.

On the other hand, another mobile court in the upazila on Tuesday fined a rice dealer Tk 5,000.

He is Salim Reza, a rice dealer of Ishwardi Union in the upazila.









AC Land and Executive Magistrate Shammi Akhter fined him for giving less rice than the fixed weight at Tk 10 per kg under a programme.

Executive Magistrate Shammi Akhter confirmed the matter adding that, the mobile court fined Salim Reza under the Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009.



Three persons were fined Tk 2,55,000 on different charges in two districts- Gazipur and Natore, in two days.KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined a man Tk 50,000 for submitting a forged porcha (Khatiyan) in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.The fined person is Bernard Rozario, 50, a resident of Piprashair Village in the upazila. He works as a land trader in the area.The mobile court led by the upazila assistant commissioner (AC) of land and executive magistrate fined him the amount for submitting a forged porcha along with documents concerned in a missed-case of land to the upazila land office.On suspicion, the land officials conducted an inquiry and found that the porcha was forged.NATORE: Two persons were fined on different charges in separate drives in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.A mobile court here on Tuesday fined a molasses trader Tk 2 lakh in the upazila.The fined trader is Mostak Biswas of Balitita Islampur Village.The mobile court led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Shammi Akhter fined him for making adulterated molasses in his factory.During the drive, the mobile court also seized 15,000 kg of impure molasses, 5 kg of alum, 20 kg of impure flour, 316 cans for keeping molasses, three litres of paint, and 200 kg of sugar from there.Natore Rapid Action Battalion-5 Company Commander ASP Rajibul Ahsan confirmed the drive adding that, the seized goods were destroyed.On the other hand, another mobile court in the upazila on Tuesday fined a rice dealer Tk 5,000.He is Salim Reza, a rice dealer of Ishwardi Union in the upazila.AC Land and Executive Magistrate Shammi Akhter fined him for giving less rice than the fixed weight at Tk 10 per kg under a programme.Executive Magistrate Shammi Akhter confirmed the matter adding that, the mobile court fined Salim Reza under the Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009.