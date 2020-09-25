Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:40 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Three fined in two districts

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Three persons were fined Tk 2,55,000 on different charges in two districts- Gazipur and Natore, in two days. 
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined a man Tk 50,000 for submitting a forged porcha (Khatiyan) in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.
The fined person is Bernard Rozario, 50, a resident of Piprashair Village in the upazila. He works as a land trader in the area.
The mobile court led by the upazila assistant commissioner (AC) of land and executive magistrate fined him the amount for submitting a forged porcha along with documents concerned in a missed-case of land to the upazila land office.
On suspicion, the land officials conducted an inquiry and found that the porcha was forged.
NATORE: Two persons were fined on different charges in separate drives in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
A mobile court here on Tuesday fined a molasses trader Tk 2 lakh in the upazila.
The fined trader is Mostak Biswas of Balitita Islampur Village.
The mobile court led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Shammi Akhter fined him for making adulterated molasses in his factory.
During the drive, the mobile court also seized 15,000 kg of impure molasses, 5 kg of alum, 20 kg of impure flour, 316 cans for keeping molasses, three litres of paint, and 200 kg of sugar from there.
Natore Rapid Action Battalion-5 Company Commander ASP Rajibul Ahsan confirmed the drive adding that, the seized goods were destroyed.
On the other hand, another mobile court in the upazila on Tuesday fined a rice dealer Tk 5,000.
He is Salim Reza, a rice dealer of Ishwardi Union in the upazila.




AC Land and Executive Magistrate Shammi Akhter fined him for giving less rice than the fixed weight at Tk 10 per kg under a programme.
Executive Magistrate Shammi Akhter confirmed the matter adding that, the mobile court fined Salim Reza under the Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8 more contract corona in 2 dists
Three fined in two districts
Feni DC Md Wahiduzzaman handed over two high flow nasal cannulas
FF passes away
Feni hospital gets two high flow nasal cannulas
Five found dead in five districts
Man ‘kills self’ in Joypurhat
8,000 villagers suffer for lack of bridge at Ulipur


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
34 Cox's Bazar police inspectors transferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft