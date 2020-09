GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Sept 24: Freedom fighter (FF) Sattyaranjan Pal, former head teacher of Gurudaspur Pilot High School and father of Subrata Pal, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Education, died of old age complications at his house in the upazila about 3pm on Wednesday. He was 84.

He was cremated at Kalakandor Central Crematorium in the upazila about 11pm with state honour.

FF Sattyaranjan left his wife, three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.