Feni hospital gets two high flow nasal cannulas

FENI, Sept 24: Feni 250-Bed General Hospital got two high flow nasal cannulas from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's assistance fund for treating corona patients.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Wahiduzzaman handed over the cannulas to the officials of district health department at a function held at his conference room on Wednesday.

Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain, Supervisor of the hospital Dr Abul Khair Miazi, Additional DC (General) Sumoni Akhter, Nezarat Deputy Collector Sajal Kumar Das, and Assistant Commissioner NM Abdullah Al Mamun were also present at the function.







