Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:40 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Feni hospital gets two high flow nasal cannulas

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

FENI, Sept 24: Feni 250-Bed General Hospital got two high flow nasal cannulas from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's assistance fund for treating corona patients.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Wahiduzzaman handed over the cannulas to the officials of district health department at a function held at his conference room on Wednesday.
Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain, Supervisor of the hospital Dr Abul Khair Miazi, Additional DC (General) Sumoni Akhter, Nezarat Deputy Collector Sajal Kumar Das, and Assistant Commissioner NM Abdullah Al Mamun were also present at the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8 more contract corona in 2 dists
Three fined in two districts
Feni DC Md Wahiduzzaman handed over two high flow nasal cannulas
FF passes away
Feni hospital gets two high flow nasal cannulas
Five found dead in five districts
Man ‘kills self’ in Joypurhat
8,000 villagers suffer for lack of bridge at Ulipur


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
34 Cox's Bazar police inspectors transferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft