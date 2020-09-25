Five found dead in five districts





DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sabeda Begum, 60, a resident of Joypur Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Sabeda went out of the house to visit a Kabiraj (herbal medicine practitioner) at neighbouring village at around 4pm on Tuesday. But, she did not return home.

Later, locals spotted the body in the orchard of one Mosharraf Hossain's house in the area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabagnj Police Station (PS) Ashok Kumer Chouhan confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Police recovered an unknown minor boy's body from a roadside ditch in Bharpasha Union under Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said locals saw the body in the ditch about 11:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bakerganj PS OC Abul Kalam confirmed the incident adding that the minor might have drowned in the ditch.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from her house in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Shamsunnahar, 83, was the wife of late Badiul Alam of Bharuakhali Village under Barbakia Union in the upazila.

Union Parishad Member Muhammad Yunus said Shamsunnahar lived in the house with her son Nasir Uddin. Getting no response from the locked room in the morning, locals informed police.

Later, police recovered the body that bore several injury marks.

Sub-Inspector of Pekua PS Sumon Sarker confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Nasir Uddin in this connection.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police recovered a woman's floating body from the Chhota Jamuna River in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Laili Begum, 64, was the wife of Md Sharif Uddin of Begunjowar Village in Badalgachhi Upazila of the district.

The deceased's son Aynul Haque said, his mother went missing on Sunday night.

Raninagar PS OC Zahurul Haque said locals saw the body in Harishpur Kheya Ghat area under Mirat Union of the upazila about 5pm and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the beheaded body of a man from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Bhandaria PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman said locals saw the body was floating in a canal in Paikkhali Village at noon and informed police.









Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.





Five persons including three women were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Barishal, Cox's Bazar, Naogaon and Pirojpur, in two days.DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Sabeda Begum, 60, a resident of Joypur Village in the upazila.The deceased's family sources said Sabeda went out of the house to visit a Kabiraj (herbal medicine practitioner) at neighbouring village at around 4pm on Tuesday. But, she did not return home.Later, locals spotted the body in the orchard of one Mosharraf Hossain's house in the area and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabagnj Police Station (PS) Ashok Kumer Chouhan confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: Police recovered an unknown minor boy's body from a roadside ditch in Bharpasha Union under Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.Police sources said locals saw the body in the ditch about 11:30am and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Bakerganj PS OC Abul Kalam confirmed the incident adding that the minor might have drowned in the ditch.PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from her house in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.Deceased Shamsunnahar, 83, was the wife of late Badiul Alam of Bharuakhali Village under Barbakia Union in the upazila.Union Parishad Member Muhammad Yunus said Shamsunnahar lived in the house with her son Nasir Uddin. Getting no response from the locked room in the morning, locals informed police.Later, police recovered the body that bore several injury marks.Sub-Inspector of Pekua PS Sumon Sarker confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Nasir Uddin in this connection.RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police recovered a woman's floating body from the Chhota Jamuna River in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.Deceased Laili Begum, 64, was the wife of Md Sharif Uddin of Begunjowar Village in Badalgachhi Upazila of the district.The deceased's son Aynul Haque said, his mother went missing on Sunday night.Raninagar PS OC Zahurul Haque said locals saw the body in Harishpur Kheya Ghat area under Mirat Union of the upazila about 5pm and informed police.Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the beheaded body of a man from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Tuesday.The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.Bhandaria PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman said locals saw the body was floating in a canal in Paikkhali Village at noon and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.