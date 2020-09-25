Man ‘kills self’ in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Sept 24: A man reportedly committed suicide in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Wednesday night out of huff with his wife.

Deceased Rafiqul Islam, 30, was a resident of Kharita Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetlal Police Station Nipendranath Mondal said Rafiqul had been in dispute with his wife for several days. Following this, they locked into a quarrel at night.

Later, Rafiqul killed self by hanging from the ceiling in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.





