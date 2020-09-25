

8,000 villagers suffer for lack of bridge at Ulipur

Every year in the rainy season, they have to suffer for crossing the canal by boat. In the dry season, they cross it by bamboo bridge. It has been continuing for the last 33 years.

Despite promises from local public representatives, there has been no result in this connection. As a result, people of both banks are suffering much.

A recent visit found people crossing the canal in the said area by boat amid life risk.

Local sources said a permanent bridge was built in the area in 1988. But due to strong current of flood in the same year, the bridge was broken. Since then no initiative has been taken to build a new bridge.

Locals alleged substandard materials were used to build the bridge, and so it broke down.

About 8,000 people of Nawra, Majhipara, Khanpara, Bishnuballabh, and Madnarpara villages and students of different educational institutions are suffering much.

While talked, locals including Samir Uddin, Nurul Haque, Sharif Uddin and Shabullah said, the canal remains fulfilled round the year as it is linked with the Brahmaputra River. There are croplands on the other bank of the river. But, in the absence of road, farmers have to go there walking round several kilometres carrying agricultural tools.

Dhamshreni Union Parishad Chairman Rakibul Hasan Sardar said, "I have applied to the concerned authorities several times to build a bridge here, but it did not work."

Upazila Engineer KKM Sadekul Islam said, "I have visited the area. I'll take necessary measures so that the bridge is built there."















