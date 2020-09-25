Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:40 AM
latest
Home Countryside

3 murdered in 2 districts

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Bogura, in two days.
COX'S BAZAR: Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Pekua and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days. A housewife, who was allegedly beaten by her husband for dowry in Pekua Upazila of the district on Saturday last, died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) early Wednesday. 
Deceased Salma Begum, 17, was the wife of Alamgir of Pahariakhali Chhankhola Jum area under Barbakia Union in the upazila.
Local sources said, after Salma was beaten, she was rushed to Pekua Government Hospital first and later, shifted to CMCH following the deterioration of her condition. Later, she died at CMCH about 4am on Wednesday.
Inspector (Investigation) of Pekua Police Station (PS) Main Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Alamgir in this connection.
On the other hand, a man allegedly stabbed his father-in-law to death in Sadar Upazila early Tuesday. Deceased Noor Kabir, 45, was a carpenter of Moshrafpara area under Bharuakhali Union in the upazila.
Kabir's wife Noor Jahan, 40, was also injured in the knife attack. She was admitted to CMCH in a critical condition.
Accused Mizanur Rahman, 28, son of Amir Hossain of Baniapara under the same union, went into hiding after the incident.
Local sources said a migrant worker, Mizanur returned home few days ago, sold his wife Zarin's gold ornaments and demanded Tk one lakh from his father-in-law.
He also indulged in drug and gambling that led to a conflict in between them.
Being tortured for more dowries, at one stage Zerin went to her father's home.
Later, Mizanur went his in-laws' home on Monday night and attacked his parents-in-law, leaving them injured.
They both were rushed to the upazila health complex where Kabir died at around 3am and his wife was shifted to the CMCH.
Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Model PS Masum Khan confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A man who was allegedly beaten and injured by his nephew over land dispute in Dhunat Upazila of the district on September 14 last, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) early Tuesday.
Deceased Shafiqul Islam, 55, was a resident of Khaduli Village under Mathurapur Union in the upazila.
Sources said the deceased locked in an altercation with his elder brother Habibor Rahman over land dispute on September 14 last. At one stage, Habibor's son Pias Hossen hit on Shafiqul's head with a stick, leaving him injured.
Relatives admitted him to SZMCH, where he died early Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8 more contract corona in 2 dists
Three fined in two districts
Feni DC Md Wahiduzzaman handed over two high flow nasal cannulas
FF passes away
Feni hospital gets two high flow nasal cannulas
Five found dead in five districts
Man ‘kills self’ in Joypurhat
8,000 villagers suffer for lack of bridge at Ulipur


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
34 Cox's Bazar police inspectors transferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft