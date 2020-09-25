3 murdered in 2 districts





COX'S BAZAR: Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Pekua and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days. A housewife, who was allegedly beaten by her husband for dowry in Pekua Upazila of the district on Saturday last, died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) early Wednesday.

Deceased Salma Begum, 17, was the wife of Alamgir of Pahariakhali Chhankhola Jum area under Barbakia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said, after Salma was beaten, she was rushed to Pekua Government Hospital first and later, shifted to CMCH following the deterioration of her condition. Later, she died at CMCH about 4am on Wednesday.

Inspector (Investigation) of Pekua Police Station (PS) Main Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Alamgir in this connection.

On the other hand, a man allegedly stabbed his father-in-law to death in Sadar Upazila early Tuesday. Deceased Noor Kabir, 45, was a carpenter of Moshrafpara area under Bharuakhali Union in the upazila.

Kabir's wife Noor Jahan, 40, was also injured in the knife attack. She was admitted to CMCH in a critical condition.

Accused Mizanur Rahman, 28, son of Amir Hossain of Baniapara under the same union, went into hiding after the incident.

Local sources said a migrant worker, Mizanur returned home few days ago, sold his wife Zarin's gold ornaments and demanded Tk one lakh from his father-in-law.

He also indulged in drug and gambling that led to a conflict in between them.

Being tortured for more dowries, at one stage Zerin went to her father's home.

Later, Mizanur went his in-laws' home on Monday night and attacked his parents-in-law, leaving them injured.

They both were rushed to the upazila health complex where Kabir died at around 3am and his wife was shifted to the CMCH.

Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Model PS Masum Khan confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A man who was allegedly beaten and injured by his nephew over land dispute in Dhunat Upazila of the district on September 14 last, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) early Tuesday.

Deceased Shafiqul Islam, 55, was a resident of Khaduli Village under Mathurapur Union in the upazila.

Sources said the deceased locked in an altercation with his elder brother Habibor Rahman over land dispute on September 14 last. At one stage, Habibor's son Pias Hossen hit on Shafiqul's head with a stick, leaving him injured.

Relatives admitted him to SZMCH, where he died early Tuesday.

















