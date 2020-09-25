Relief materials distributed in two districts





UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: A total of 46 Buddhist monasteries in Ukhia Upazila of the district were distributed 22.5 metric tonnes rice of government grant on Tuesday.

Ukhia Upazila Parishad Chairman Professor Hamidul Haque Chowdhury was present as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nikaruzzaman Chowdhury presided over the programme.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Relief materials and health protective items have been distributed among unemployed and poor people in Kawkhali Upazila of the district following their suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With maintaining social distancing guidelines, Upazila Parishad Vice-chairman and Upazila Unit Awami League General Secretary Mridul Ahmed distributed the materials among them on Monday.

Every family got 10 kgs of rice, one kg soybean oil, dal and salt during the distribution.





















