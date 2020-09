NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Sept 24: A librarian of a local college died of coronavirus at Mohammad Ali Hospital in the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Razu Ahmed, 55, was the assistant librarian at Nandigram Mansur Hossen Degree College, and a resident of Nandigram Paschim Para area in the upazila.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharmin Akhter said he was buried in the graveyard at his in-law's house following health guidelines on Wednesday.