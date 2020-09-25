Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists





MYMENSINGH: A woman was killed when a bus ran over her in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Swapna Akter, 40, a resident of Nathparea area in Nandail Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Highway Police Station (PS) Mansur Ahmed said a Sylhet-bound bus of 'BRTC Paribahan' hit Swapna when she was crossing a road in Chandipasha Natun Bazar area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in the morning, leaving her dead on the spot.

KURIGRAM: A rickshaw puller was killed in a collision between his vehicle and an easy-bike in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Azizur Rahman, 32, a resident of Banshgara Village in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.

Eyewitnesses said an easy-bike collided head on with a rickshaw in Amertal area in the afternoon, leaving the rickshaw puller dead on the spot

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rajarhat PS OC Md Raju Sarker confirmed the incident.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Noori Begum, 65, was the wife of Nayeb Ali of Pirojpur Union in the upazila.









Sub-Inspector of Kanchpur Highway PS Nasim said a Cumilla-bound bus from Dhaka hit Noori Begum while she was crossing the road near Meghna Toll Plaza at around 12pm, leaving her dead on the spot.





