Man to die for killing wife in Barishal

BARISHAL, Sept 24: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death penalty for killing his wife.

The convict is Monir, hails from Baushia Village in Hizla Upazila.

According to the prosecution, Monir had beaten his wife Maksuda, 21, to death on January 6, 2013 for Tk 50,000 as dowry.

The next day, Maksuda's brother Awliul Islam filed a case accusing four persons including Monir, his parents and one Nasir.

However, the court acquitted three accused as their guilt was not proved.

After examining the records and witnesses, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abu Shamim Azad handed down the verdict.







