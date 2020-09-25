|
Two minors drown in two districts
|
Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Manikganj, on Tuesday.
RAJSHAHI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Ekhlas, 4, was the son of Kashem Ali, a resident of Bakshail Village in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Ekhlas slipped into a pond nearby the house in the evening and drowned while he was playing on its bank.
MANIKGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Samiul Islam, 8, son of Ripon Hossain, a resident of Dighi Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Samiul slipped into a ditch nearby his house while playing beside it at around 9am.
Later, his family members recovered the body from the ditch.