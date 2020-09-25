Video
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:39 AM
Home Countryside

Illegal sand lifting poses serious erosion threat at Sonargaon

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, Sept 24: Different groups of people have been lifting sand from Nunurtek area in Sonargaon Upazila of the district near the Meghna River for a long time.
They have been lifting sand from local agricultural land and areas adjacent to the river setting up 30 to 35 dredgers, which pose erosion threat to villages in the area.
As the soil is removed from the bottom of the river, Khaserchar, Bhurbhuria, Bhatibandhar and Sultan Nagar villages in the upazila have been washed away.
Meanwhile, a good number of villages are also under a major threat of erosion as the sand lifting continues in the area.
It was alleged that a syndicate of 50 to 60 people, including Chalibhanga Union Parishad (UP) Chairman of Meghna Upazila in Cumilla Abdul Latif Sarker, his nephew Jahangir, and Chalibhanga Union Juba League President Sanaullah and General Secretary Abdul Qayyum with the help of local administration and Boidyerbazar river police outpost have been conducting such illegal activities in Nunurtek area.
According to the Balumahal Act, sand can be lifted from sunrise to sunset. However, any sand lifting within at least one kilometre from any settlement, bridge or culvert is strictly prohibited.
But, defying the rules, they lift sand with dredgers from 12am to 11am everyday and make an earning of Tk 20 to Tk 30 lakh per day.
While contacted, Chalibhanga UP Chairman Abdul Latif Sarker said, "We are lifting sand with a legal lease from the government. But Sanaullah and Abdul Qayyum lift sand illegally from the Meghna River."
Denying the allegations, Chalibhanga Union Juba League President Sanaullah said they do not lift sand from Sonargaon area. Their dredgers were kept in Meghna Upazila in Cumilla.
Sub-Inspector of Boidyerbazar River Police Outpost Md Mostafa Kamal was phoned several times to know about the matter, but he did not receive the phone calls.
Sonargaon Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Atiqul Islam said six persons were punished for lifting sand in the area.
"When we try to take action against illegal sand miners, they try to attack with armed men," the UNO added.


