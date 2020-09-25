Video
UN, UK to host climate summit

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24: The United Nations and Britain said on Wednesday they would co-host a global climate summit on December 12, the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.
The announcement came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping told the UN that the world's largest greenhouse gas polluter would peak emissions in 2030 and attempt to go carbon neutral by 2060, a move hailed by environmentalists.
"We have champions and solutions all around us, in every city, corporation and country," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
"But the climate emergency is fully upon us, and we have no time to waste. The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled up action and solidarity among nations."




Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were to address the issue at a climate roundtable meeting on Thursday.   -AFP


