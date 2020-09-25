Video
Ex-CM Tarun Gogoi in ICU

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

GUWAHATI, Sept 24: Veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was on Thursday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), following a drop in his oxygen saturation level. He had tested coronavirus positive last month.
According to reports, the 85-year-old, who was admitted at a private cabin of the hospital, was shifted to ICU to monitor him effectively. His condition is stated to be stable now.
Gogoi, who was CM for three consecutive terms from 2001 till 2016, was tested as Covid-19 positive on August 26, following which he was admitted to GMCH. The Assam government constituted an eight-member team of doctors to monitor his health parameters regularly.   -HT


