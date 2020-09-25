North Korea ‘killed and burnt S Korean official’





SEOUL, Sept 24: North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a coronavirus precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said on Thursday.It is the first killing of a Southern citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill.The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, a South Korean military official told AFP.More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and questioned him from a patrol boat, he said, with his interrogator wearing protective equipment.He was killed around six hours after being found, according to the official."He was shot dead in the water," he said. "North Korean soldiers poured oil over his body and burnt it in the water. -AFP