Heavy rains inundate low-lying areas in Panchagarh town

PANCHAGARH, Sept 24: The low-lying areas in different parts of Panchagarh district town were flooded due to the incessant rainfall for the last few days, causing immense sufferings to local people.

Jahangir Alam, acting officer of Tetulia Weather Observation centre, said a 217.7 millimeter rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours till 3 pm on Wednesday and the rainfall will continue till Saturday.

Experts blamed poor drainage system and illegal constructions of buildings after filling up canals for the waterlogging as many areas including Islambagh, Kayetpara, Dokropara, Ramerdanga, Rajnagar, Khalpara and Nimnagar in the municipality areas of the district town went under knee-deep water. -UNB







