Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:38 AM
Covid-19 cases hit 18,517 in Ctg

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 24: With detection of 63 more positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 infected patients in the district climbed to 18,517.
Among the total infected persons, 12,052 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,465 are the residents of different upazilas of the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Thursday.
With healing of 96 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 14,608 and 284 died. "The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," he said.   -BSS


