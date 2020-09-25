Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:38 AM
latest
Home Sports

Atletico-bound Suarez leaves last Barca training in tears

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Atletico-bound Suarez leaves last Barca training in tears

Atletico-bound Suarez leaves last Barca training in tears

MADRID, SEPT 24: Luis Suarez left his last Barcelona training session in tears on Wednesday as he prepares for a move to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.
Spanish television channel Gol showed the Uruguayan striker wiping away tears with his sleeve as he drove off after saying his last goodbyes.
Suarez had become close friends with above all Lionel Messi since his arrival at the Catalan club in 2014.
Catalan daily Sport confirmed: "Luis Suarez left the Sant Joan Despi training centre in tears. The Uruguayan player greeted his teammates for his last training before signing his exit papers."
"At the end of the session the Uruguayan said goodbye to those who were his teammates over the past six years," Spanish sports daily Marca reported.
At the start of the week Marca endorsed an earlier report on RAC1 radio announcing that the 33-year-old was "no longer a Barcelona player".
It said that he decided to forgo a percentage of this season's salary in return for being allowed to leave.
All the signs are that he is poised to join Diego Simeone's Atletico, who like Barca make their La Liga seasonal bow this weekend.
"It's done, Luis Suarez is going to Atletico," Marca announced on its front page on Wednesday.
Suarez's days at Barca were numbered ever since new coach Ronald Koeman included him in a list of players he said he wouldn't be counting on for the new season.
Others not in Koeman's plans were Arturo Vidal (since moved to Inter Milan), Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) and Samuel Umtiti.




Since joining Barca from Liverpool in 2014 Suarez has won a host of trophies including the 2015 Champions League and four Liga titles.
He leaves as the club's third highest scorer with 198 goals behind Cesar Rodriguez (232) and Messi (634).
The Atletico move follows his failed attempt to join Juventus.
Juve coach Andrea Pirlo disclosed last week a deal was unlikely because of delays in the Uruguayan's bid to get an Italian passport.   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico-bound Suarez leaves last Barca training in tears
PSG's Di Maria gets four-match spitting ban
Havertz hat-trick helps Chelsea hit six
Sheikh Hasina Int’l Online Chess formally inaugurated
AFC defends Champions League safety after virus-hit Al Hilal axed
English lower leagues face £200m loss from empty stadiums
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
One of the best cricket commentators Dean Jones no more


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
Is India losing its grip on South Asia?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft