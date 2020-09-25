PSG's Di Maria gets four-match spitting ban

PARIS, SEPT 24: Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria received a four-match ban on Wednesday for spitting during this month's fiery Marseille game which saw five players red-carded and claims by Neymar of racial abuse.

Di Maria's suspension meted out by Ligue 1's disciplinary commission was for spitting at Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez. It takes effect from September 29, meaning he can play against Reims on Sunday, returning the weekend of November 8.

Neymar's accusation that Gonzalez racially abused him will be investigated on September 30, the commission announced.

Neymar was sent off for slapping Gonzalez on the back of the head, accusing the Spaniard of calling him a "monkey". Gonzalez denies the charge. -AFP





