Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput

Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput may head to Pakistan next month. Zimbabwe Cricket (board) will request the authorities in Pakistan to issue visas for its coach to travel with the team. This was revealed by chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.The Zimbabwe team is scheduled to play three ODIs' and three T-20I in Multan and Rawalpindi between October 30 and November 10.Speaking exclusively over telephone from Harare on Thursday morning, the chairman said, "Lalchand Rajput is our coach and we are keen to send him with the team there. Will request the authorities there to facilitate his travel".Chamu Chibhabha, the 34-year-old opening batsman will lead the team in both the formats, Mukuhlani confirmed."It's a good news for all of us and especially for players that they will get some cricket after a break of almost 6 to 7 months", Rajput, the coach, speaking exclusively, said."We have already shortlisted 25 players for the camp and the players are going through a rigorous practice session"."I am waiting for the flights to start from India to Harare which I have been told that it might start from 1st October, so I can go after that immediately and join the camp. I will get at least 3 weeks to work with the boys before we leave by 20th october", Rajput signed off.