Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
latest
Home Sports

One of the best cricket commentators Dean Jones no more

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
BIPIN DANI

One of the best cricket commentators Dean Jones no more

One of the best cricket commentators Dean Jones no more

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died on Thursday noon after a massive heart attack in his hotel room in Mumbai. He was 59. Jones was in India as a commentator for the IPL.
"We could not believe it", former India all rounder Irfan Pathan, who is also on the commentary panel and staying in the same hotel in South Mumbai, said to this reporter.
"He was fine yesterday. He also did a TV show with us. Today he is no more..".
"Even today morning he had breakfast and was doing his usual walk and training. Suddenly the news came to us and we are shocked", he added. 
Dean Jones was certain to remain present during the Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka. He was a mentor to Anil Mohan, Founder & CEO IPG Group, the company which will be hosting the LPL.
"He had held my hand throughout my professional life. Still I remember meeting him for the first time in Sri Lanka. We have worked together for over 18 years in multiple international series all over the world", Anil Mohan said while speaking exclusively over telephone from Dubai.
"He was one of the best cricketing commentators that I have ever seen and an even better human being. He was on IPG's advisory board and was instrumental in every success of IPG. The world of Cricket has lost an Icon today (Thursday) and it is an irreplaceable void", he further added.
Jones was a member of the Tied Test against India. "I very well remember his 200 and odd runs he scored despite being ill on the first day", Vikram Raju, the umpire of the Tie Test said from Bangalore.
"He is a regular visitor at the IPL and the KPL. I met him last year when he was in Bangalore. He was a very decent nice man", Raju added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico-bound Suarez leaves last Barca training in tears
PSG's Di Maria gets four-match spitting ban
Havertz hat-trick helps Chelsea hit six
Sheikh Hasina Int’l Online Chess formally inaugurated
AFC defends Champions League safety after virus-hit Al Hilal axed
English lower leagues face £200m loss from empty stadiums
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
One of the best cricket commentators Dean Jones no more


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
Is India losing its grip on South Asia?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft