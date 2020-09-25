

One of the best cricket commentators Dean Jones no more

"We could not believe it", former India all rounder Irfan Pathan, who is also on the commentary panel and staying in the same hotel in South Mumbai, said to this reporter.

"He was fine yesterday. He also did a TV show with us. Today he is no more..".

"Even today morning he had breakfast and was doing his usual walk and training. Suddenly the news came to us and we are shocked", he added.

Dean Jones was certain to remain present during the Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka. He was a mentor to Anil Mohan, Founder & CEO IPG Group, the company which will be hosting the LPL.

"He had held my hand throughout my professional life. Still I remember meeting him for the first time in Sri Lanka. We have worked together for over 18 years in multiple international series all over the world", Anil Mohan said while speaking exclusively over telephone from Dubai.

"He was one of the best cricketing commentators that I have ever seen and an even better human being. He was on IPG's advisory board and was instrumental in every success of IPG. The world of Cricket has lost an Icon today (Thursday) and it is an irreplaceable void", he further added.

Jones was a member of the Tied Test against India. "I very well remember his 200 and odd runs he scored despite being ill on the first day", Vikram Raju, the umpire of the Tie Test said from Bangalore.

"He is a regular visitor at the IPL and the KPL. I met him last year when he was in Bangalore. He was a very decent nice man", Raju added.















