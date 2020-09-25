BCB announces U-19 Primary Squad for Skill Camp





Official press release of BCB states that the 28 players called up to the camp will report at the Krira Palli, Mirpur on September 29 to undergo Covid-19 tests on September 30.

A four-week Skill Camp for age-level Tigers will start at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) from October 01. The camp will focus on skills and conditioning. The Primary Squad members are also scheduled to play five 50-over matches on October 17, 18, 22, 24 and 26.

BCB started the initial camp with 47 boys, who joined 1st four-week residential camp between August 23 and September 18. Players also attended five ODI matches, performances of which were considered to determine the selected names.



SQUAD

Mofijul Islam, Emon Ali, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Habibur Shaikh Munna, Prantik Nowrose Nabil, Shakib Shahriyer, Sohag Ali, Meherob Hasan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Khalid Hasan, Aich Mollah, Ashraful Hasan Rihad Khan, Musfik Hasan, Arif Ahmed Anik, Bayzid Miya Roman, Ashiqur Zaman, Mohiuddin Tareq, Ripon Mondol, Mustakim Mia, Ahosun Habib Leon, Naimur Rohman Noyon, Ashraful Islam Siam, Misbah Ahmed Sana, Maksudur Rahman, Golam Kibria, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Jillur Rahman, Zakaria Islam Shanto.















BCB already has started the process of searching the successors of Akbar and Co, the World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team. 28-member primary squad had been announced officially on Thursday, the final squad for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 will be given from among them.Official press release of BCB states that the 28 players called up to the camp will report at the Krira Palli, Mirpur on September 29 to undergo Covid-19 tests on September 30.A four-week Skill Camp for age-level Tigers will start at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) from October 01. The camp will focus on skills and conditioning. The Primary Squad members are also scheduled to play five 50-over matches on October 17, 18, 22, 24 and 26.BCB started the initial camp with 47 boys, who joined 1st four-week residential camp between August 23 and September 18. Players also attended five ODI matches, performances of which were considered to determine the selected names.SQUADMofijul Islam, Emon Ali, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Habibur Shaikh Munna, Prantik Nowrose Nabil, Shakib Shahriyer, Sohag Ali, Meherob Hasan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Khalid Hasan, Aich Mollah, Ashraful Hasan Rihad Khan, Musfik Hasan, Arif Ahmed Anik, Bayzid Miya Roman, Ashiqur Zaman, Mohiuddin Tareq, Ripon Mondol, Mustakim Mia, Ahosun Habib Leon, Naimur Rohman Noyon, Ashraful Islam Siam, Misbah Ahmed Sana, Maksudur Rahman, Golam Kibria, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Jillur Rahman, Zakaria Islam Shanto.