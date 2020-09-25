Today's C-19 test of cricketers for SL tour postponed





"No Covid-19 test will be held tomorrow since we are not leaving the country on September 27," BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury told journalists on Thursday.

"Until we get the new date of departing the country, we can't conduct any test," he added.

BCB has already finalised 27-member primary squad ahead of the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour and managed 'GO' for all of them. The first official Covid-19 test of cricketers was conducted on September 22, report found all of the players Covid-19 negative but Abu Jayed Rahi.

Besides formal Covid-19 test on September 22, BCB conducted two more phases of tests. Samples for the 1st phase Covid-19 test were collected on September 7 and 8, report of which found opener Saif Hasan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee positive. The 2nd phase test was done on September 18.

BCB also keep continuing all procedures according to the plan amidst uncertainty and started week-long skill camp on September 20. But Sri Lankan board failed to communicate with BCB till date though Tigers were supposed to depart home for Colombo on next Sunday.

Tigers were due in Sri Lanka in July-August but the tour was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances prevailing in both the countries for upraise of Covid-19 contamination.

As per revised schedules, the three-match World Test Championship series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was slated for starting on October 24. The rest two matches were scheduled to take place on October 31 on November 8.















