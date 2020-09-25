Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
latest
Home Sports

Today's C-19 test of cricketers for SL tour postponed

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

Quarantine spat faded the maiden post-pandemic series of Tigers. BCB postponed the 2nd official Covid-19 test of Bangladesh National Cricket team scheduled to conduct today.
"No Covid-19 test will be held tomorrow since we are not leaving the country on September 27," BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury told journalists on Thursday.
"Until we get the new date of departing the country, we can't conduct any test," he added.
BCB has already finalised 27-member primary squad ahead of the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour and managed 'GO' for all of them. The first official Covid-19 test of cricketers was conducted on September 22, report found all of the players Covid-19 negative but Abu Jayed Rahi.
Besides formal Covid-19 test on September 22, BCB conducted two more phases of tests. Samples for the 1st phase Covid-19 test were collected on September 7 and 8, report of which found opener Saif Hasan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee positive. The 2nd phase test was done on September 18.
BCB also keep continuing all procedures according to the plan amidst uncertainty and started week-long skill camp on September 20. But Sri Lankan board failed to communicate with BCB till date though Tigers were supposed to depart home for Colombo on next Sunday.
Tigers were due in Sri Lanka in July-August but the tour was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances prevailing in both the countries for upraise of Covid-19 contamination.
As per revised schedules, the three-match World Test Championship series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was slated for starting on October 24. The rest two matches were scheduled to take place on October 31 on November 8.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico-bound Suarez leaves last Barca training in tears
PSG's Di Maria gets four-match spitting ban
Havertz hat-trick helps Chelsea hit six
Sheikh Hasina Int’l Online Chess formally inaugurated
AFC defends Champions League safety after virus-hit Al Hilal axed
English lower leagues face £200m loss from empty stadiums
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
One of the best cricket commentators Dean Jones no more


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
Is India losing its grip on South Asia?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft