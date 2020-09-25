

Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings

After making his International debut in 2017, Shanto experienced an indifferent form that hindered his chance to establish him properly. In these three years, he played just four Tests, five ODIs and two T20s and was never in the team. And also he had no big score to show his credential.

However things looked different when he blasted his maiden T20 century in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) and also played some big knocks in the domestic circuit that proved he now sorted out as to how to score big runs.

"I think I have batted well in the last two or three innings. All I want is to prolong the innings and to perform on a regular basis," Shanto said on Thursday.

"What I understood that the important thing for me is to make the innings longer so I can set myself in the crease."

To prolong the innings, what is important is to be psychologically attuned. Shanto believes the lockdown, forced by the Covid-19 was tougher but gave him an opportunity to work on his mental and physical aspect.

"The lockdown was difficult because I have never had such a long break since I started playing cricket. It was much harder to stay in the house for so long without any cricket," he said.

"But of course, the positive side of the lockdown was that there was a great opportunity to reflect on the mistakes that I have made in the past. At the same time I could reflect on the innings that was good. I have figured out the mistakes and worked on it. I was able to analyze my own games during lockdown. It was very beneficial for me and I think it will be a good thing if I get a chance in the future," he remarked.

After lockdown, Shanto got the opportunity to hit the practice pit which he said is very beneficial for him to regain the batting rhythm. But at the same time, he emphasized on remaining positive if they want to regain the rhythm.

"I think it is definitely difficult for every cricketer [to be out of cricket]. We now have been preparing on the field, batting in the net. I think if we can stay positive, everything will come out positive. But of course it's hard, so I'm

trying to get back to the

previous rhythm

whenever I'm practicing," he concluded. -BSS















